Kevin Feige’s Pissed About The Black Widow Fiasco! Never Wanted A Dual Release!

Black Widow was, by all accounts, a pretty awesome success. The movie was really good, and fans seemed to have loved it. The problem is how quickly it started dropping off at the box office. This is believed to be because of the fact that it was also released on Disney+ premiere access. Kevin Feige’s pissed about the Black Widow fiasco.

See, when the movie started dropping off at the box office, it seems like it cost Scarlett Johansson something like $50 million. That’s a lot of money to lose because Disney decided to release the movie on Disney+ as well. Now the Black Widow actress is suing, and Kevin Feige might be on her side, since reports indicates he’s not too happy. It sounds like Feige takes protecting his talent very seriously.

Disney released a statement, where they seemed disgusted with Johansson’s lawsuit. They said, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

Johnasson’s lawyers on the other hand said “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,”

Both the above quotes were found on ComicBook.com.

This lawsuit could set the precedent for movie’s going forward. After all, since the beginning of the pandemic this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of an issue with a dual release. Warner Media has done several of them since the start of Covid-19. At least it sounds like Kevin Feige’s pissed at Disney too.