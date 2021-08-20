Kevin Feige Guarantees Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Will Release!

Fans have been waiting for a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer for what feels like forever! Incredibly little is known about the film unless you believe all the rumors we’ve heard. You know the ones, don’t pretend you don’t! The ones that address the return of the other live-action Spider-Men!

Funnily enough, Marvel teased the heck out of us when they confirmed the existence of the No Way Home trailer. The trick was that they posted a picture of an actual trailer, we’re assuming that people were using it during the production of the upcoming Spider-Man film!

It was previously revealed that Marvel Studios isn’t handling the marketing of Spider-Man: No Way Home at all! That’s all up to Sony, or so we’ve been told. That doesn’t give us any hint as to when we might finally see that coveted trailer, though.

Asad Ayaz of Disney previously said,” Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense. We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody.” The newest update on the trailer comes from Kevin Feige, who sat down to speak with ComicBook.com recently. He said “Shang-Chi is coming out, the Eternals trailer just came out, but yes on December 17, we have the third in our Homecoming trilogy with Sony and Jon Watts and with Tom Holland. I can only guarantee there will be a trailer before the movie comes out.”

Well, that’s something right? At least we know the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will drop before the film is actually out. So, like… yay? And don’t forget to check out ComicBook.com for more of that interview with Kevin Feige!