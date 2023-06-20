Kevin Costner Leaves ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Confused with Newest Announcement

Kevin Costner’s Instagram Post Has “Yellowstone” Fans Worried

Kevin Costner recently made an announcement on Instagram that he is “in movie mode right now,” but fans of his hit show “Yellowstone” are worried that this means he will not be returning to the show.

Costner’s post did not mention “Yellowstone” at all, and many fans took this as a sign that he is done with the show. Some fans even begged Costner to return to “Yellowstone” and finish filming the final episodes of the show.

It is unclear whether Costner will be returning to “Yellowstone.” The show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, has said that he is working on a sequel series, but it is not clear if Costner will be involved in the sequel.

Fans of “Yellowstone” will have to wait and see if Costner returns to the show. In the meantime, they can watch the second half of the fifth season of “Yellowstone” when it premieres in November.