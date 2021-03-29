Kenobi: Cast List & Production Start Date Announced!

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series at Disney Plus is preparing to begin production, with the series also adding several new cast members.

Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have all joined series lead Ewan McGregor, who will reprise the role of Kenobi from the “Star Wars” prequel films. Details on who the others will play is being kept under wraps, though Edgerton and Piesse will likely be playing the role of Owen and Beru Lars, Luke Skywalker’s uncle and aunt, whom they played in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith,” all but confirming that Luke will play a role in the series somehow.

It was previously announced that Hayden Christensen would return in the role of Darth Vader. Varma’s casting had been reported earlier in March as well.

Production on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will begin in April. The story begins 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and series writer Joby Harold. Deborah Chow will direct after helming two highly-praised episodes of fellow “Star Wars” Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian.” The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

McGregor confirmed that he was returning to play Kenobi in August 2019. Variety exclusively reported last year that Harold is onboard to write the series after original writer Hossein Amini left the project.

“Obi-Wan” is one of several “Star Wars” live-action series currently in the works at the streamer. Aside from a new season of “The Mandalorian,” others include: the “Rogue One” prequel focusing on Cassian Andor, “Rangers of the New Republic,” an Ahsoka Tano “Mandalorian” spinoff series, and “The Book of Boba Fett,” which is also a spinoff of “The Mandalorian.”