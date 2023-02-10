Kendall Jenner Sets Internet Ablaze with Topless Video, Approved by Her Sisters

Published on February 10th, 2023 | Updated on February 10th, 2023 | By FanFest

Kendall Jenner knows exactly how to get people talking, as demonstrated by her sultry and provocative images she has shared recently to her Instagram.

The 27-year-old reality star proudly displayed her toned physique in a series of grainy video clips captured from the reflection of her mirror.

Embracing her femininity, Jenner opted for a coordinated black lingerie set and then decided to be bold by going topless in one video.

This post has received an incredible 8 million likes and counting!

Her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner approved Kendall in the comments section.

Kim wrote, “Actually perfect,” which was echoed by Kylie’s comment of “perfection.”

Khloé did not hold back, calling her sister a “Sexy mother f—er.”

The post was immediately embraced by numerous celebrities, such as best friend Hailey Bieber, matriarch Kris Jenner, Jessica Alba and Normani.

This isn’t the first occasion that Jenner has bared it all on social media.

Last April, in her mission to promote 818 tequila, Jenner unveiled an eye-catching photo of herself – wearing nothing but bikini bottoms!

She has been a fervent advocate behind the “free the nipple” campaign, advocating for gender equality by allowing women to show skin in public as freely and confidently as men. She often goes braless on red carpets or other events she attends, embracing her natural beauty with grace and poise.

After an enjoyable two-year relationship, Jenner and her NBA All-Star beau Devin Booker decided to part ways in October, a source affirmed to People magazine.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers, and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet of their breakup.