Kelsea Ballerini Posts Video of Herself Crying in a Bathtub Amidst Divorce from Morgan Evans

Since Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans announced their split last week, the country singer has been sharing more emotional content on social media. Ballerini posted a vulnerable video of herself in a bathtub recently. This “bare all” approach from Ballerini may help her fans feel closer to her during this difficult time.

In the clip, Ballerini is seen sitting in a bathtub with what looks to be smudged makeup around her eyes. The video is captioned “a complex time,” and features Katie Gregson-MacLeod’s song “Complex,” playing in the background. This particular songchoice speaks directly to Ballerini’s current situation, as many of the lyrics are about a strained relationship. Some of the lyrics read: “I’m being a good wife/We won’t be together/But maybe the next life/I need him like watеr/He lives on a landslide/I cry in his bathroom/Hе turns off the big light.” While mouthing along to some of these words, Ballerini allows fans to come to their own conclusions based onthe powerful images and words featured in this moving video.

Friends, her statement follows shortly after she declared that she and Evans had called it quits. Her post began, “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.” She wrote that this “deeply difficult decision” was made following a period of love, development, and effort that has ultimately ended.

“It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.” she said.

Evans also took to social media to comment on the news, as he wrote on his Instagram Story, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways.