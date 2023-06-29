Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Face with Object During Concert, Leaves Stage

Kelsea Ballerini had to halt her concert in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday after being hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd. The incident occurred while the “Heartfelt” singer was performing her popular song “If You Go Down” at Outlaw Field, located in the Idaho Botanical Garden. Witnesses speculate that the object, possibly a bracelet, was hurled from the audience, making direct contact with Ballerini’s face.

Footage of the incident quickly circulated on social media that same night. The video captures Ballerini in the midst of her performance when the object is flung toward her, causing her to recoil and pause the show. It seemed evident that the object struck her eye, as she instinctively placed her hand over it. Concerned for her well-being, her violinist approached to check on her, and Ballerini eventually removed her guitar and exited the stage.

Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord,… pic.twitter.com/oIgy2JDn3V — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

Upon her return to the stage, Ballerini addressed the crowd, expressing her desire to discuss the incident. “Can we take a moment to talk about what just happened?” she asked. “My priority is everyone’s safety. If you ever feel unsafe, please inform someone nearby. If someone is pushing too hard or you have that gut feeling, speak up. Don’t resort to throwing objects. You know?”

In response to the incident, Ballerini’s official fan account took to Twitter to address the situation. They posted a statement, saying, “Hey, everyone. We understand that our intentions are good. We all want to show Kelsea our love and support in the best way possible and shower her with gifts. However, throwing objects onto the stage, where artists are already vulnerable, is not acceptable.” The account urged fans, “If you can’t hand it to her directly, there are many other alternatives. Please, let us handle it. We’ll make sure it reaches her. But please, let’s not endanger her in this way.”

The fate of the individual who threw the object remains unclear. It is unknown whether they were identified and removed from the venue, faced any legal consequences, or the extent of Ballerini’s injuries. This incident highlights yet another occurrence of performers being harmed by objects thrown from the crowd. Recently, singer Bebe Rexha required emergency medical attention after being struck in the face by a phone thrown by an audience member during her sold-out show at The Rooftop in Lower Manhattan’s Pier 17 earlier this month.