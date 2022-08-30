Kelsea Ballerini Files For Divorce From Husband Morgan Evans After Almost 5 Years Of Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini, the “Heartfirst” singer and the “Kiss Somebody” “separated from her husband privately once before and have been in therapy for several years, are now headed for divorce.

Ballerini said in an Instagram post, I “always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold.” “is now public record” following her filing last week, she “wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Ballerini went on to call the divorce a “deeply difficult decision” that “is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.” She concluded the message by writing, “with very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

The couple has been working on their marriage for a very long time. The source added that “prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years,” and Ballerini and Evans “gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Ballerini shared, “we have really good couples friends that we vacation with, but we also can sit down with and have the hard conversations.” She added that she and Evans “approach our relationship so differently, but he shows up – he shows up in every way he needs to.”