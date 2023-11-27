Kelly Carlson Net Worth: $1 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Models

Net Worth: $1 Million

Date of Birth:Feb 17, 1976 (47 years old)

Place of Birth:Minneapolis

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 4 in (1.65 m)

Profession:Actor, Model

Nationality:United States of America

What Is Kelly Carlson’s Net Worth?

Kelly Carlson’s net worth of $1 million reflects a career rich in versatility and impact within the entertainment industry, particularly in acting and modeling. My recent exploration of the careers of actors who have transitioned across various media forms highlights Carlson’s journey as noteworthy. Best known for her role as Kimber Henry in “Nip/Tuck,” her evolution from a one-episode guest to a series regular across 54 episodes showcases her talent and adaptability.

Carlson’s filmography, including “3000 Miles to Graceland,” “The Marine,” and “Made of Honor,” along with appearances in TV movies and series like “Everwood” and “Melrose Place,” underscores her range as an actress. Her modeling career, featuring in campaigns for high-profile brands and being listed on Maxim’s “Hot 100” list, adds another dimension to her professional accomplishments.

Her foray into web series, with a role in “Ghostfacers,” a spin-off of “Supernatural,” and her recent return to acting in the 2020 film “The Reason” after a hiatus, demonstrates her ongoing relevance in the industry. Carlson’s journey in acting and modeling, marked by significant roles and accolades, exemplifies a dynamic and successful career in the constantly evolving landscape of entertainment.

Early Life

Kelly Carlson, born as Kelly Lee Carlson, entered the world on February 17, 1976, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her parents are Mary Joan and Lee Dixon Carlson, with her mother pursuing a career as a hairdresser, while her father dedicated himself to coaching high school basketball. Raised in Bloomington, Minnesota, Kelly attended the Academy of Holy Angels. Her early exposure to equestrian activities began at the tender age of 4, leading her to join the United States Pony Club. Modeling became a part of Kelly’s life at the age of 17.

Career

Kelly embarked on her journey in the world of acting, initially gracing the stage with her presence in notable productions such as “Charlotte’s Web,” “Girls Guide to Chaos,” “Vanities,” and “Can’t Trust the Mate.” In 2001, her charisma and allure earned her a spot on the coveted “50 Most Beautiful” list in “Tear Sheet Magazine.” Her cinematic debut took place in “3000 Miles to Graceland,” where she portrayed a Motorcycle Gang Member alongside stars Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner.

From 2003 to 2010, Carlson etched her mark as Kimber Henry in Ryan Murphy’s “Nip/Tuck,” sharing the screen with Dylan Walsh, Julian McMahon, and Joely Richardson. Initially a recurring character in the first two seasons, Kelly later became a pivotal part of the main cast throughout the series. “Nip/Tuck” achieved significant acclaim, spanning 100 episodes over six seasons, securing a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and two AFI Awards for TV Program of the Year. In 2004, Carlson adorned the cover of “Stuff Magazine’s” October issue, and her on-screen presence extended to the film “Paparazzi” and the TV movie “Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation.” She also embarked on a three-episode stint as Ada in The WB series “Everwood.”

Kelly’s television journey continued with a cameo in the 2005 pilot of the Fox series “Head Cases” and guest appearances on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2006), “CSI: Miami” (2007), and “Monk” (2009). Her filmography expanded with roles in the 2006 action film “The Marine,” alongside John Cena and Robert Patrick, as well as the 2007 short film “Shadowbox” and the 2006 TV movie “Break-In.” In 2008, she headlined the romantic comedy “Made of Honor” alongside Patrick Dempsey and Michelle Monaghan. The film’s success, grossing $106.4 million against a $40 million budget, earned her a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie: Bromantic Comedy. During the same year, Kelly featured in the film “Player 5150.” Subsequently, in 2009, she took on the role of Hollywood madam Wendi Mattison in The CW’s revival of “Melrose Place” and made guest appearances on ABC’s “Castle” in 2010, followed by Fox’s “The Finder” in 2012. The year 2013 saw Carlson in the lead role in the family drama “Jimmy,” and she returned to the screen in 2020, co-starring with Louis Gossett Jr. and Tatyana Ali in “The Reason.”

Personal Life

Kelly Carlson tied the knot with survival instructor Dan Stanchfield on May 6, 2015, and the couple currently resides in San Diego. In a 2020 Instagram Live session, Carlson revealed that she had stepped away from acting, citing the need to be in Los Angeles, which wasn’t feasible due to her husband’s work in the Navy, keeping them stationed in southern San Diego.

Beyond her entertainment career, Carlson and her husband are business owners, running a manufacturing venture. In a May 2021 interview with Fox News’ Tammy Bruce, Kelly shared, “We make knives, and I make the sheaths. And I’ve never made anything with my hands before. When I can hand a knife and a sheath off to law enforcement or someone in the military – it’s really cool. I’ve never done anything quite that profound before. So I love it.”

Apart from her business endeavors, Kelly Carlson is actively involved in charitable work. She has supported and volunteered for organizations such as Wounded Warriors and LongRun Thoroughbred Retirement Society. In 2010, Carlson visited Capitol Hill to advocate for a bill aimed at preventing the inhumane transport of American horses to slaughterhouses in Mexico and Canada, as well as halting roundups of wild horses by U.S. government authorities.

Additionally, Carlson has been a spokesperson for Smile Network International, a Minnesota-based charity focused on providing reconstructive surgery for impoverished youths in developing countries.

Aside from her philanthropy, Kelly is trained in the Filipino martial art of Kali. When asked about her involvement in Filipino street-fighting during an interview with wwe.com, she explained, “My dad was an athlete. He was always concerned with me protecting myself. I was his only daughter, the only child. He would sort of teach me how to fight a little bit, at least to not be a victim. It’s a great way to take out your aggression and also learn how to control it.”

