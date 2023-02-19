Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs Dead At 49 After Apparent Suicide: Police

Sadly, Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs has passed away at 49. Nashville Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that he was found deceased from an apparent suicide in an upstairs bedroom/office on Friday.

Kellie Pickler, wife of the late Mr. Jacobs, awoke to find her husband missing and proceeded to search for him with her personal assistant; attempts to open the door upstairs failed, prompting a call from the assistant dialing 911. An investigation is underway at this time which suggests an apparent suicide as cause of death. This devastating news adds yet another name in honor of those celebrities we’ve lost thus far in 2023.

After eighteen blissful months of courtship, Pickler and Jacobs joyfully declared their engagement in 2010. In the same year, Pickler was a top 6 finalist on season 5 of “American Idol”. To everyone’s surprise, they exchanged vows at an intimate New Year’s Day ceremony in 2011.

Jacobs moved from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Nashville in 2000. In 2004, Jacobs was a co-writer on “American Idol” alum Kimberly Locke’s 2004 number one single “8th World Wonder.”

His efforts in songwriting were rewarded with the co-authoring of Garth Brooks’ 2007 hit “More Than A Memory,” which holds a place in history as being the first track to ever debut at number one on Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Not only did Jacobs write songs for respected artists such as Pickler, George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Clay Walker and Randy Travis, but two of his compositions were featured on the ABC musical drama series “Nashville.” As a record producer he achieved considerable success with three number one singles -“Hard To Love”, “I Drive Your Truck” and 2014’s “Drinking Class”- produced for Lee Brice. Moreover, in 2015 to 2017 Jacobs starred alongside his wife in a CMT reality show titled ‘I Love Kellie Picker’, which ran for three seasons.

On Thursday, Jacobs proudly celebrated when Brice’s album “Hey World,” which he co-produced in 2020, received an RIAA platinum certification. He shared the momentous news with his followers on Instagram!

He shared an image of the album’s cover, writing, “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!”

