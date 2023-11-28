Keith David Net Worth: $7 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $7 Million

Date of Birth:Jun 4, 1956 (67 years old)

Place of Birth:Harlem

Gender:Male

Height:6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)

Profession:Actor, Singer, Voice Actor, Comedian

Nationality:United States of America

What is Keith David’s Net Worth?

With my expertise in celebrity financial analysis, Keith David’s net worth of $7 million can be attributed to his extensive and varied career in film, television, and voice acting. Over recent weeks, I have thoroughly explored David’s career trajectory and its impact on his financial status. His memorable roles in films such as “Armageddon,” “Barbershop,” “The Chronicles of Riddick,” and “Cloud Atlas” have not only showcased his acting versatility but also contributed significantly to his income and public recognition.

David’s contributions as a voice actor and narrator have been equally impactful. His distinctive voice has brought to life numerous characters across various films and animated series, enhancing his appeal and marketability. This aspect of his career likely provides a substantial portion of his income, given the demand for talented voice actors in the industry.

This analysis of David’s career emphasizes the importance of versatility and adaptability in the entertainment industry. His ability to excel in both on-screen acting and voice work highlights his multifaceted talent and has been crucial in building his net worth. David’s sustained presence in the industry, marked by a diverse range of roles and projects, underlines his enduring appeal and financial success.

Early Life

David, a native of Harlem, New York City, was born on June 4, 1956, and spent his formative years in Queens. His father, Lester Williams, held the position of director of payroll operations at a company, while his mother, Dolores, served as a manager at New York Telephone.

During his time in school, David took on the role of the Cowardly Lion in a production of “The Wizard of Oz,” an experience that ignited his passion for acting. Inspired by this early foray into the world of theater, he decided to pursue a career in acting. His educational journey led him to Manhattan’s High School of Performing Arts, where he honed his craft. Later, he furthered his studies at the renowned Juilliard School, enrolling in their Drama Division. In 1979, David successfully graduated from Juilliard with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Despite the challenges and demands of the acting profession, David’s early exposure to the stage and his dedicated education set the foundation for a successful career in the performing arts.

Early Career

David embarked on his professional journey with The Acting Company under the guidance of John Houseman. Throughout 1980 and 1981, he traversed the nation alongside the company, presenting captivating renditions of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot.” Following this theatrical venture, his cinematic endeavors gained momentum, catapulting him into the spotlight with a notable role as Childs in the 1982 film “The Thing,” where he shared the screen with Kurt Russell.

Subsequently, David delved into television, leaving an indelible mark as Keith, the skilled handyman, in the beloved series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” from 1983 to 1985. Over this period, he graced the show with his presence in a total of nine episodes, showcasing his versatility as an actor in both film and television.

Success

He secured various film and television roles throughout the late 1980s, featuring in productions such as “Platoon,” “Hot Pursuit,” “Off Limits,” and “They Live.” Notable appearances also include roles in “Roadhouse,” “Men at Work,” and “Reality Bites.” In 1995, he landed roles in “Dead Presidents” and Spike Lee’s “Clockers,” expanding his repertoire. His cinematic journey further included ventures into independent films, exemplified by his role in the 2004 film “Requiem for a Dream,” as well as contributions to high-budget action blockbusters like “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Transporter 2.” Concurrently, David maintained a presence on the small screen with episodes on shows such as “The Outer Limits,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” “The Job,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

The momentum of success continued into the 2010s for David. He secured a role in the NBC series “The Cape” and a recurring part in the sixth season of the popular show “Community.” The year 2015 marked a pivotal moment as he earned a leading role in the drama series “Greenleaf.” Expanding his filmography, he graced the screen in productions like “Assault on Wall Street,” “Boiling Pot,” “Night School,” “21 Bridges,” and “Most Guys Are Losers.” David’s diverse portfolio extends beyond acting, with his involvement in documentary films exploring African American history and the horror film genre. Notable contributions include “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror” and “In Search of Darkness.”

Theater Work

Apart from his presence in films and television, David has sustained his involvement in stage productions. His notable achievements include a Tony Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical in 1992, a recognition earned for his outstanding performance in “Jelly’s Last Jam.” Renowned for his Shakespearean renditions, David has garnered acclaim for his stage appearances in Central Park.

In 1995, he graced the Apollo stage in the revival of “The Wiz” alongside luminaries such as Whitney Houston, Cedric the Entertainer, and Samuel E. Wright. His theatrical repertoire extends to Broadway, featuring roles in productions like the 2006 musical “Hot Feet,” the 2013 revival of “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” and the 2014 portrayal of “Paul Robeson.” Adding to his diverse portfolio, David took on the role of Dolomite in the off-Broadway play “ToasT,” a narrative that unfolds the poetic prose depicting life within the confines of Attica Prison.

Voice Acting and Narration

David is widely recognized for his contributions to the world of voice acting, leaving an indelible mark in television, film, video games, and even theme park rides. His versatile vocal talents have brought life to numerous iconic characters across various mediums.

Among his notable roles, David has lent his voice to Goliath in the animated series “Gargoyles,” the titular character in the “Spawn” animated series, and a recurring character in the adult animated show “Archer.” In the English dub version of “Princess Mononoke,” he not only voices a character but also serves as the narrator. His distinctive voice can be heard in popular video games such as “Fallout,” “Planescape: Torment,” and several installments of the “Halo” series.

Beyond the realm of entertainment, David has established collaborative ties with rapper Ice Cube. He contributed his voice to the introductions of several Ice Cube projects, including “Terrorists Threats” and Cube’s solo albums “Raw Footage” and “I Am the West.” Additionally, David served as the narrator for the documentary “Beef II,” featuring Ice Cube.

David’s collaboration with acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is another noteworthy aspect of his career. He has provided narration for several of Burns’ films, including “Jazz,” “Mark Twain,” “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson, Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali,” and “The War.” Notably, his voice work in the latter two films earned him the prestigious Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.

In the realm of documentaries, David’s narration extends to projects such as “Ancient Refuge in the Holy Land,” “Crusades: Crescent & the Cross,” and “Comic Book Superheroes Unmasked.” He took on the role of narrator for the A&E show “City Confidential” and assumed the police detective role in the audiobook versions of three novels by James Patterson. David’s voice remains a captivating and influential presence across a diverse range of media.

Personal Life

David entered into matrimony for the first time in 1990, tying the knot with Margit Edwards. Unfortunately, the union proved to be short-lived, and the couple divorced within the same year. Despite the brevity of their marriage, David and Margit share a son named Owen. It wasn’t until several years later that David found love again. In 2001, he exchanged vows with Dionne Lea Williams, a talented singer and actress. The couple has since welcomed two daughters into their lives – Ruby and Mae Lea.

Quick summary

