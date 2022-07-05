Keanu Reeves Continues to Spread Happiness Wherever He Goes

Keanu Reeves is just a gift that never stops giving. Reeves has a reputation for being one of the nicest people in show business, and he continues to bestow random acts of generosity on a daily basis, which fans have been filming and posting on Twitter.

He has maintained a low profile and is known for his unassuming nature. After gaining popularity, he offered to take pay cuts on movies in order to boost other areas of funding, or to let other actors join the cast. He’s also been recognized for being generous with his crew and cast; one of his finest moments was when he provided Harley-Davidson motorcycles for The Matrix stuntmen to thank them for all their work bringing the stunt-heavy sci-fi films to life.

His generosity and charity aren’t just limited to movie sets, either, as he established a private charitable foundation to benefit children’s hospitals and cancer therapies. He also refused to put his name on the organization, allowing it to do what it needed to do. In addition, he donates money to several non-profits and foundations.

Keanu’s fans adore him, and they want to share the joy he spreads throughout the world while assuring you that he is, in fact, one of the kindest people around. One fan recounted Keanu’s history, including how he has survived some of life’s most trying experiences while consistently choosing kindness above all else.

This is about Keanu Reeves ❤️🙏🥰 pic.twitter.com/Cq5VUj1kE9 — KimberLee✨🌹🌙❤️ (@KimberLeeA777) July 2, 2022

Keanu is seen here replying to every question a delighted and eager young fan has for him.

Many individuals have copied the act of kindness to compliment The Matrix actor for continuing to don a mask in the face of such an epidemic.

I met him when I was younger. If I could say he had every reason to not stop and talk to me but he did. Kindest man. A couple of years ago one of my friends was at the same hotel as he was in Miami. He called me and was like, that guy is practically a saint. I said, I told you! — Ericka Fischer (@fischerlass) July 5, 2022

There’s even a mural depicting Keanu as a kind of saviour.

Good Morning to our lord and savior, Keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/mIH3oAPuQU — Pat (@pattbb8) July 2, 2022

Even when he’s riding his motorcycle and has come to a red light, he likes stopping to talk with his followers.

When you meet Keanu Reeves at a traffic light 🚦 pic.twitter.com/aD2r7h3BVU — Rex Masters (@MastersRex) July 4, 2022

That isn’t the case with this user, there appears to be an endless line of good deeds from the actor, and it’s a ray of sunshine in dark times.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

We truly don’t deserve him, yet we need him in a world where bad news stories seem to be constantly emerging. Keanu Reeves appears to genuinely merit all the praise that comes his way, and if his track record is any indication, he isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.