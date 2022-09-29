Katie Couric Says She’s Been Treated For Breast Cancer

Katie Couric stated on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will be undergoing surgery and radiotherapy in the near future.

In an essay on her website, Couric, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2000 while appearing on the “Today” show, made a public announcement. She wrote: I hope that by sharing my experience, many more women will be encouraged to get checked.

“My left breast does feel like I’ve been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I’ve felt fine,” she wrote.

Katie Couric’s first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer at age 41 in 1998, and her sister Emily succumbed to pancreatic cancer a decade later at the age of 54. Given her family history, she wrote , “why would I be spared? My reaction went from ‘why me?’ to ‘why not me?’”

“I felt sick and the room started to spin,” she said.

She had a lumpectomy on July 14 and began radiation treatment on September 7.

“Why am I telling you all this?” she inquired. “To add another teachable moment that might save someone’s life seemed strange to me, so it made sense for me to start using it as such.

