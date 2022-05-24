Kate Moss, Johnny Depp’s Ex-Girlfriend, to Testify in Amber Heard Trial – Here’s What She’s Expected to Say

Published on May 24th, 2022 | Updated on May 24th, 2022 | By FanFest

A source close to Johnny Depp, 58, confirms that the supermodel, Kate Moss, will speak to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, via video link on Wednesday.

Moss, who is Depp’s ex, was mentioned by Amber Heard, 36, earlier this month while discussing an alleged altercation between Depp and Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez.

The Aquaman 2 actress said Henriquez was near a staircase “in the line of fire … trying to get Johnny to stop,” which reminded her of a rumored incident between Moss and Depp.

“[Whitney’s] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her,” Heard testified. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

“And I swung at him,” Heard continued of the alleged March 2015 incident between herself, Henriquez and Depp.

“In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow,” she said. “And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face.”

Heard added, “He didn’t push my sister down the stairs.” (Henriquez, 34, testified later that Depp once hit her and then “repeatedly” struck Heard, who allegedly defended Henriquez in the incident.)

When Heard mentioned Moss’ name during her testimony, Depp’s lawyers were very happy. This was because it gave them the opportunity to bring in the model as a witness to show that the rumored incident never happened.

Heard first made the Moss staircase allegation during her testimony at Depp’s U.K. defamation trial in 2020, according to The New York Post.

“I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs,” Heard previously testified while describing the same fight involving her sister and Depp. “I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

Moss and Depp were a couple for four years. They were rumored to be engaged, but they broke up in 1997. They later appeared together at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998.

At 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 1994, Depp was arrested and charged with criminal mischief at New York’s Mark Hotel for allegedly trashing his hotel room.

Police found Depp and Moss and reported that Depp might have been drunk. A criminal-court judge dismissed the charge against Depp if he stayed out of trouble for six months. Depp paid the Mark close to $10,000, including more than $2,000 for damages, plus the bill for the remainder of his reservation.

Moss said in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair that she cried for “years” after their relationship ended: “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’, he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for defamation, claiming that her 2018 article in The Washington Post harmed his reputation and destroyed his career prospects even though she didn’t name him directly. He stated that after Heard’s accusations against him, he lost “nothing short of everything.”

He and Heard were married in 2015, but they divorced in May 2016. Heard said he abused her, but Depp denied the claims. They settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Depp, who has said multiple times that he has never hit Heard or any woman, wants to clear his name in the trial. The trial is being televised live, and people can see it on different channels. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury that it was very painful for her to talk about everything that happened.

In November 2020, Depp lost his U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” The court upheld the outlet’s claims as being “substantially true” and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, the star’s attempt to overturn the decision was denied.