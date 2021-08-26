Green Arrow And The Canaries may never have gotten off the ground, but it looks like Mia Smoak is back, baby! That’s right, Kat McNamara discusses returning to the Arrowverse as Mia Smoak in a tweet she posted on Wednesday.

The CW made a surprise announcement where they revealed the next big Arrowverse event. Most surprising is that this one isn’t taking the shape of a crossover, spread across numerous shows. No, this one is going to take place across five episodes of The Flash when it returns for its new season.

Several Arrowverse characters will be showing up, though! Some highlights include Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), and the aforementioned Mia Smoak (Kat McNamara). We’ll even get an appearance from Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh).

This will be the first time we’ve seen Mia Queen since Arrow ended its eight-year run. She was originally supposed to star in her own spin-off but that, unfortunately, ended up not happening.

McNamara tweeted “Holy Smoaks! The Kat’s out of the bag! In a #Flash I’ll be back for #Armageddon. theflashseason8 @thecw @CW_TheFlash @DEADLINE #miasmoak #greenarrow”

The Flash showrunner, Eric Wallace, put out a statement on Wednesday in regards to Armageddon. “Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

Finally, The CW put out an official synopsis for Armageddon, which I’ve included below.

A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

Welcome back Mia Smoak, we missed you!