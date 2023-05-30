Karen Gillan Commemorates the Milestone That Transformed Her Career Forever

Karen Gillan Reflects on the Anniversary That Marked a Turning Point in Her Career

Over the past decade, Karen Gillan has undoubtedly made significant strides in her career. While comparing her most recognized role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the role that catapulted her to fame, there are notable similarities. Gillan joyfully celebrates the 14th anniversary of her official announcement as Amy Pond, the new companion in the iconic British sci-fi series, Doctor Who.

Doctor Who, a beloved show with a global following, revolves around the Time Lord, known as The Doctor, who embarks on intergalactic adventures with human companions throughout time and space. Exactly 14 years ago, Gillan was unveiled as the companion to Matt Smith’s portrayal of The Doctor, and together, they embarked on remarkable journeys.

Woah. The day it all changed! ❤️ https://t.co/CKL1ooQw3J — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 29, 2023

Similar to her character, Amy Pond, who traversed the cosmos, Gillan’s means of travel were a bit more advanced, courtesy of the Doctor’s TARDIS—a remarkable time and space-traveling vessel. She courageously battled aliens and monsters, witnessed ancient and futuristic civilizations, and extended a helping hand to those in need. Though not possessing Nebula’s physical prowess and remaining more human, Amy exuded an inner strength that resonated with audiences, endearing her to the hearts of many.

Gillan’s portrayal spanned from the show’s fifth season to the mid-way point of the seventh, concluding with a somewhat tragic twist. Fans adored her performance, reveling in the chemistry she shared with both Smith’s Doctor and Arthur Darvill’s character, Rory Williams, who started as her love interest and later became her husband. This role undeniably marked Gillan’s breakthrough, leading her to subsequent appearances as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy a year later.

Since then, she has graced the screen in various blockbusters, including her ongoing contributions to the MCU, her role in the Jumanji reboot series, and her appearance in the COVID comedy film, The Bubble, among other notable projects. Currently, audiences can catch her in theaters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, further solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.