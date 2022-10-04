Kanye West Wears Controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt Design

Kanye West drew ire from many when he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to the YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris. The t-shirt led to boycotts of Ye’s music and a rethinking of his status as an iconic figure.

Ye’s shirt had the words “White Lives Matter” in capital white letters across the back, and it apparently also had an image of the pope on the front. Ye did not offer any commentary on this catchphrase, leaving viewers to assume it was not meant as ironic meta-commentary or satire. This caused many fans to feel betrayed by Ye, as “White lives matter” has been used as a rallying cry by racist organizations, and is generally recognized as a racist refutation of the activist slogan “Black Lives Matter.”

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

In criticizing this fashion choice, commenters also recalled Ye’s outspoken support for President Donald Trump during some of the most contentious moments of his presidency, and other controversies that have hastened Ye’s fall from grace. Some wondered at what point these transgressions would outweigh his fame and his early work as a thoughtful lyricist.