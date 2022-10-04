FanFest

Kanye West Wears Controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt Design

Published on October 4th, 2022 | Updated on October 4th, 2022 | By FanFest

Kanye West drew ire from many when he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to the YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris. The t-shirt led to boycotts of Ye’s music and a rethinking of his status as an iconic figure.

Ye’s shirt had the words “White Lives Matter” in capital white letters across the back, and it apparently also had an image of the pope on the front. Ye did not offer any commentary on this catchphrase, leaving viewers to assume it was not meant as ironic meta-commentary or satire. This caused many fans to feel betrayed by Ye, as “White lives matter” has been used as a rallying cry by racist organizations, and is generally recognized as a racist refutation of the activist slogan “Black Lives Matter.”

In criticizing this fashion choice, commenters also recalled Ye’s outspoken support for President Donald Trump during some of the most contentious moments of his presidency, and other controversies that have hastened Ye’s fall from grace. Some wondered at what point these transgressions would outweigh his fame and his early work as a thoughtful lyricist.

