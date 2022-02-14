Kanye West Post Marvel Meme At Pete Davidson

Kanye West has confirmed that his altercation with actor Pete Davidson has reached Marvel-level proportions! Kanye re-imagined the Marvel Studios’ now-iconic poster for the warring heroes of Captain America: Civil War, giving them a celebrity makeover. As you can see above, Ye sees himself as Captain America, with a crew that includes hip-hop artists Drake, Travis Scott, and Future, as well as his new girlfriend actress Julia Fox. Kid Cudi, pop stars Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, and reality television personality Kim Kardashian are all part of Iron Man’s (Pete’s) crew.

(Photo: Kanye West / Instagram)

If you’re unfamiliar with this music/reality show sector’s “Civil War,” that’s fine. When Kanye and Kim formally divorced, Kim began seeing Pete Davidson. Despite the fact that he hasn’t addressed the matter directly, Kanye West has made it clear that he wants to mend things with Kim; in typical Kanye West style, the musician and mogul is not coping well with failure.

Here’s one such tirade from Ye that made headlines:

“I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to trend over the Super Bowl, but it happened,” Kanye wrote on Super Bowl Sunday. “The Super Bowl brings families together. For everyone married hold your spouse close. Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them, because there’s a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children. I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50-yard line. Always remember West was your biggest W.”

Kanye’s public attacks on Peter Davidson have escalated, with the musician calling him a “di**head” in one post, and mocking at Davidson’s past political endorsement stunt (a tattoo) by saying, “I wonder if Instagram gonna shut down my page for dissing Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.”

As for the rest of the Marvel Civil War comparison: “Just so everyone knows,” West wrote in a now-removed post, “Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you-know-who. “All of us use Billie Eilish’s lingo nowadays,” says Tucks. Billie Eilish has recently caused a stir among West because of her apparent criticism of Travis Scott over the mass death event at his performance.

Cudi responded to the deleted post, writing: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f****** dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother.”

The musician/singer subsequently issued a formal statement regarding the matter: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE”.