Kanye West Blasts Pete Davidson Following Kim Kardashian Breakup

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to roast Pete Davidson, following the comedian’s split from Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife. Having deleted all of his other posts, the only one remaining was a fake headline “Pete Davidson: A Free Man.”: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.” After Davidson began dating Kardashian, West came up with a derisive moniker for him. West has since deleted the post.

Davidson is not the only one who West took a jab at in the post. Just below the fake headline, in smaller print, the image reads, “Kid Cidi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.” This is a slight regarding Cudi being booed and having a bottle thrown at him at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in July.

Cudi replaced West as the headliner of the event, which was originally scheduled to feature him. After dropping out, Cudi took over to close out the show. The audience’s reaction to Cudi was negative, prompting him to depart early from the stage and go home. In a surprise change of events, West reappeared at the festival for a cameo during Lil Durk’s performance.

West previously canceled a Coachella performance. This may have been because of West’s verbal attacks on Davidson and Kardashian. Thousands of people signed a Change.org petition to keep him from performing. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim [Kardashian], Pete [Davidson], and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well,” reads a statement on the petition page.

“Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!”

Davidson and Kardashian began dating in November 2021. This did not sit well with West, who is depicted in a music video released in March for his new song “Eazy” — which features fellow rapper The Game — as abducting Davidson and then driving him out to be buried up to the neck in dirt.

He spreads flowers over Davidson’s head and then waters them. Later, he comes back to pick the flowers and cut Davidson’s head off. SNL later spoke out by way of leaked text messages, in which he made it clear to West that he was fed up with the harassment.