Justin Bieber Performs for First Time Since Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

On Sunday night, Justin Bieber returned to the stage in Italy at the Lucca Summer Festival, his first performance in nearly two months. He had to postpone a number of gigs after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Partial facial paralysis is one of the possible symptoms.

Bieber gave an energetic performance to his Italian fans. Some people who saw it tweeted videos of the 28-year-old singer dancing without a shirt on stage. It seems like Bieber is getting better now that his tour website has been updated to include concerts in Europe before he goes to South America in September.

He is also set to perform two shows in South Africa. After that, he will do more than a dozen performances in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

In June, just after canceling a few shows on his Justice World Tour, Bieber revealed he’s been experiencing problems with movements on the right side of his face, such as blinking his eye or moving his nostril.

He revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and would be taking some time off to evaluate his medical requirements.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

It’s caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and it can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in one ear.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said in a video shared shortly after the diagnosis was revealed. “This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down.

“I hope you guys understand. I’ll just be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.”

“I’m going to get better, and I’m doing all of these face exercises to get my face back to normal,” he said. “It will go back to normal, it’s just time. We don’t know how much time it’s going to be. It’s going to be OK.”

The Biebers recently had a health scare when wife Hailey had “stroke-like” symptoms and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors discovered she had a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey had a procedure to fix a hole in her heart. The hole had been there since she was born, but it went undetected from birth.