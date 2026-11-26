DC’s Justice League Unlimited #25 puts Dreamer at the center of its November 25 anniversary issue. The publisher says the League is looking for a precognitive figure who could help it respond to what it learns after the K.O. tournament. Mark Waid and Dan Mora return for the core story, and Nicole Maines and Fico Ossio contribute a Dreamer feature. At $4.99 in the United States, it’s a single issue with two perspectives on the problem of figuring out what comes next.

The most promising choice in that setup is the League’s need to find somebody whose value depends in part on what she sees before anyone else. Superheroes can put out a fire or stop a moving train while letting the world agree that something immediate needed doing. A prediction is different. Acting too soon can rearrange the situation the prediction appeared to describe, while waiting can take away the opportunity to do anything about it. The new issue brings that question into a book equipped to show how several powerful people come to different conclusions at the same time.

DC introduces Waid and Mora’s Justice League Unlimited run in this 2024 launch teaser.

Why a glimpse of the future needs a team

DC’s solicitation treats the Visions as a major development beyond the tournament. For someone picking up the book because of Dreamer, the practical distinction is between seeing information and deciding how to use it. A person with a vision still has to choose where to look, whose account to believe and how much confidence to attach to whatever appears. If the Justice League can get somewhere faster than anyone else, its advantage could be wasted if the team agrees too quickly about what the information means.

That gives Dreamer a role larger than delivering a warning and watching other people respond. The description identifies her as a fugitive. She has reasons of her own to decide how much of what she knows to share and when. She may also have to judge who is asking for the information and what they intend to do with it. A good ensemble story can let these questions feel immediate to the person who has the power. The clearer the comic makes her priorities, the more interesting it becomes when the rest of the team has an urgent problem of its own.

The number of contributors helps in a story that can use separate scales. Waid and Mora can follow the League as it sorts through competing possibilities and makes a plan. The Dreamer feature credited to Maines and Ossio gives the issue an opportunity to stay closer to a single person’s understanding of what is happening. The publisher lists Matt Herms and Tamra Bonvillain on color. Those credits are worth noticing in a book where a visual shift may be the first indication that the reader has moved from something happening in the present to something one person has seen.

Getting oriented after the event

A reader who followed the K.O. tournament has an obvious reason to pay attention to what the publisher calls the post-tournament Visions. Somebody coming in through the anniversary issue has a simpler question to answer first. What has changed for the League in the immediate story, and why does the team need Dreamer to do something about it? Starting with that question lets the reader pick up the consequence before going back to reconstruct every cause. Once the next choice depends on an unresolved event detail, earlier comics can clarify it.

This is one of the useful things about an anniversary issue. It can serve habitual readers without asking every new reader to begin in the same place. The number on the cover indicates that this team book has already built up experience and a set of relationships. The solicitation’s focus on a particular person gives everyone a common point of entry. Someone can play an important part in the next decision even when the reader hasn’t seen that character make the previous twenty-four.

A team book has another advantage here. It can give readers a cause to change their minds within the same issue. An apparently useful image of the future can become more complicated after a person who understands its costs asks another question. A hero who initially seems cautious can turn out to be the person who has thought most carefully about the consequences of being wrong. Those reversals give a comic about superhuman foresight something recognizable to say about an ordinary activity: deciding which evidence to trust when you have to do something before you know everything.

What to watch on the page

Mora and Ossio have different assignments in the solicitation, and each can make the reader aware of whose experience is most important in a sequence. A wide panel can show reactions across several people. A tightly framed image can make somebody’s hesitation carry the scene. If a prediction is included, its appearance next to an ordinary conversation can complicate how readers understand the previous panel. These are possibilities that follow from the premise, not a preview of pages DC has not shown in the solicitation.

Where this approach works well, the identity of the character doing the looking matters as much as the material being looked at. It can be easy to assume that the person with the vision will give the most complete account. Other members of the League may see implications that matter to them for reasons the visionary hasn’t had time to consider. The recording and sharing of a vision can become an act with consequences. That makes the problem suited to an issue able to follow more than one character.

DC dates the issue November 25 and rates it Teen. It appears under the Justice League Unlimited series launched in 2024, so that series label and the #25 numbering are the most reliable details when searching for the correct book. The creative team’s anniversary is worth noting. The part that makes the release stand on its own is the chance to see how a League designed to act quickly can deal with a warning it has to understand before putting its full strength behind a response.

Dreamer is the person the solicitation says the League needs to find. The issue should be most interesting when that need becomes mutual enough for a real conversation. A promise of help can be more consequential than a glimpse of a future if the people making the promise are the ones who will have to live with the choice.

Sources

Justice League Unlimited (2024–) #25 — DC, November 25, 2026 on-sale date

DC Preview, Justice League Unlimited #1 — DC, October 31, 2024

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