Justice League: Joss Whedon Says Ray Fisher’s ‘Cyborg Role was Cut Due to Bad Acting

Following the release of Justice League, Joss Whedon’s reputation has taken a beating. In the wake of it, several former collaborators have come forward with allegations of their own. Fisher has been outspoken in publicly rebuking Whedon for his alleged conduct during the lengthy Justice League reshoots, and it served as the catalyst for a slew of additional accusers

According to the sheer amount of negative press and allegations of misconduct that date back decades, it wouldn’t be too much of a leap to say that Whedon’s mainstream career is over. However, despite everything, he has remained quiet about what occurred in Justice League until now.

In an interview with New York Magazine, However, the writer didn’t stop there. Of course, Fisher was a major topic of discussion, with Whedon claiming that he would have reduced Cyborg’s role in the theatrical cut of Justice League because it “reasonably made no sense.” He was also acerbic in his criticism of the actor’s struggle to get him and Warner Bros. to accept his performance.

Nothing Fisher said was “either true or merited discussing, according to Whedon, who adds that we’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses,” according to Whedon. The fifth anniversary of the Justice League reshoots nears, and yet the disastrous production continues to attract attention.

About Josh Whedon

Josh Whedon is an American screenwriter, director, producer, and actor. He is the founder of Mutant Enemy Productions, and has written and directed television series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Firefly, and Dollhouse. He also wrote and directed the film The Cabin in the Woods.