The new solicitation pairs the returning creative team with an invasion involving the Crime Syndicate’s Titans.

The Justice League’s third encounter with Godzilla and Kong now has a specific opening date. DC’s February catalogue lists Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong III #1 for February 10, 2027, with Brian Buccellato writing and Christian Duce providing art and the main cover. The debut is listed as 32 pages and the first of six issues, giving readers a clearer commitment than the earlier spring announcement. [1]

The Comics Beat published the full February solicitations November 20. Its listing describes the Crime Syndicate arriving on DC’s Prime Earth with monstrous Titans of its own, forcing the League toward an alliance with Godzilla and Kong. The project was already teased at New York Comic Con; the current news is the dated publishing plan and fuller opening premise. The following feature discusses that premise without describing an ending or graphic violence. [2] [4]

DC’s official teaser introduces the third crossover; the newly solicited first issue arrives February 10, 2027. Credit: DC.

An alliance is a different problem from a collision

The new synopsis names Ultraman, Superwoman and Owlman among the invaders. Their inclusion gives the crossover a second set of familiar silhouettes to work with, but the essential problem is straightforward: the heroes cannot simply treat every enormous creature as the same threat. The announced alliance changes the question from who can win a fight to which forces can act together against the immediate danger. [1]

In FanFest’s analysis, that is a useful way to give a third installment a reason to exist. Repeating the first moment when two franchises discover each other would yield diminishing surprise. Cooperation creates different scene possibilities: a shared objective, conflicting methods and a need to recognize what another participant can accomplish. The solicitation supplies that framework without establishing how smoothly any alliance will operate.

It also gives the artists a communication problem that is unusually well suited to comics. A superhero can speak across panels; a giant creature can communicate through movement, direction and the effect it has on its surroundings. The page has to make their relationship legible even when the participants cannot all hold an ordinary conversation. Size becomes part of the storytelling rather than simply a reason to draw a bigger image.

The earlier sequel provides a clear comparison

DC’s March 17, 2025, announcement for the second series identifies a seven-issue run by Buccellato and Duce, with Luis Guerrero on colors. In that story’s advertised setup, Task Force X pursues hybrid Titans and the Justice League travels to Legendary Earth. The publisher’s account places the Hollow Earth, Kong and Godzilla within that earlier expedition. Those are background details about the previous series, not new additions being announced today. [3]

The third series’ current description instead locates the immediate invasion on Prime Earth. That shift gives readers a practical way to distinguish the projects without learning every piece of multiverse terminology in advance. The second book sends the heroes into the monsters’ world; the newly solicited opening brings another world’s threat into the heroes’ own surroundings. That is a difference in the announced situation, not a complete summary of either series.

The numbering also needs care. III identifies a third series, while #1 identifies its opening chapter. A search for the third issue of the first crossover can therefore produce a different comic from the one now solicited. Recording the complete title and series designation is a small but useful step for a reader checking a shop’s catalogue or comparing digital listings.

What a returning team brings

DC’s talent bibliographies document Buccellato and Duce’s work on the earlier monster crossovers. Their return supplies continuity of creators as well as characters. A bibliography establishes credits, however, rather than revealing how the new scripts were developed or which person proposed a particular scene. No unreported interview or behind-the-scenes decision is being attributed to either creator here. [5] [6]

The creative continuity can still matter to a reader. Artists who have already put these figures beside one another have an established visual vocabulary to extend or revise. A writer who has already staged their first encounters can begin from a changed relationship rather than repeatedly introducing the same novelty. Those are opportunities created by the returning team, not guarantees about the finished book’s reception.

Page composition will be an especially visible part of that work. A wide image can establish the scale of a Titan against a city, but a sequence also needs to make smaller actions matter. A hero’s position, an object in the foreground or the path of movement across panels can help the eye connect a large event with the decisions driving it. Without that connection, spectacle risks becoming a series of unrelated illustrations.

The same principle applies to the Crime Syndicate’s presence. Recognizable counterparts can provide a quick visual shorthand, but the new series still needs to establish what each participant is doing in a particular scene. Familiarity helps the reader enter the premise. Clear objectives and consequences keep the reader moving through it.

The first issue’s formats are already listed

The catalogue gives the standard debut a $4.99 US price and lists card-stock variants at $5.99. Alongside Duce’s main cover, the solicitation names Don Aguillo, Dan Mora and Gerald Parel for variants, with a Gabriel Hardman incentive cover and a blank sketch option. These are different presentations of the first issue. They should not be mistaken for extra chapters or a requirement to buy several versions to follow the plot. [1]

For someone interested primarily in reading, the six-issue designation provides the simplest starting point. It establishes the announced length while leaving later publication dates to subsequent listings. A monthly pattern should not be converted into a guaranteed final-release date before that schedule has been confirmed. Solicited plans can change, and later catalogue information is the appropriate place to check those changes.

The October teaser and November catalogue also describe different stages of the announcement. The former introduced the third crossover and its Earth-3 connection; the latter supplies the concrete February start. Treating the new listing as the first revelation of the series would erase that earlier history. Treating it as merely old news would miss the useful details that readers can now put on a pull list. [1] [4]

The announced appeal is a new alignment of familiar forces. The League is facing an invasion, the invaders have Titans, and Godzilla and Kong are potential partners in the response. February’s first issue will have to turn those relationships into scenes that work at both human and monumental scale. The latest solicitation gives that task a date, a defined length and a returning creative team.

Sources

[1] DC Connect 79 — DC via Lunar Distribution. February 2027 solicitation catalogue; accessed November 21, 2026.

[2] DC Comics February 2027 Solicitations — Beat Staff, The Comics Beat. November 20, 2026, noon.

[3] New Covers and Art Revealed for Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 2 — DC Publicity. March 17, 2025.

[4] Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 3 Official Teaser Trailer — Superman Homepage. October 10, 2026.

[5] Brian Buccellato — DC talent bibliography. Undated; accessed November 21, 2026.

[6] Christian Duce — DC talent bibliography. Undated; accessed November 21, 2026.

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