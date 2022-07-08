‘Justice’ for Johnny Depp Petition Approaching New Milestone Weeks after Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in the news for a long time because of their legal battle. It all started when they went to court in Virginia. The actor and his lawyer did really well in the trial. And now we know how Robert Downey Jr. contacted Johnny Depp after the trial was over.

The trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was followed closely by the public with the help of cameras in the courtroom. The result was the court of public opinion, which produced many memes and TikToks. According to the New York Post, Iron Man himself aka Robert Downey Jr. contacted Depp shortly after the verdict came out in his favor.

After the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, several petitions got more attention. People signed a petition to bring Johnny Depp back for more Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Another petition asked to cut Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. The last petition asked for “justice” for Johnny Depp.

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial is still going on. A lot of people are signing up to support the cause. The goal is to get more people to sign up.

According to the latest batch of signatures, the infamous “Justice for Johnny Depp” Change.org petition is nearing a new goal. At the time of this writing, over 780,530 signatures have been gathered for a petition to get Depp back to what he does best. The petition has a goal of 1 million signatures. This goal is related to interesting information about the actor’s career.

One of the few things that Depp kept during his lengthy legal battle with Amber Heard was being the face of Dior. After Johnny Depp won the lion’s share of the money from Heard, Dior showed its continued support by making a statement on primetime TV. In the time since, Depp has lined up a reunion for his band Hollywood Vampires. He also headed to France to film his first movie role since his trial with Amber Heard.

Depp is having a good career right now, but some of his more famous roles are in the past. He doesn’t seem very interested in returning to play Captain Jack Sparrow for Disney again. In addition, his role as Grindelwald has already been given to someone else. It’s not clear what will happen with that franchise. Meanwhile, Pirates seems to be moving on with a new storyline and new actors.

However, interest in Depp and Heard remains high. A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has gained a lot of traction in recent weeks. It has nearly 5 million signatures. However, the number of signatures is not increasing as quickly as it was a few months ago, but the interest has not died down yet.

This is particularly true after Amber Heard’s legal team filed new paperwork in the last week to appeal the verdict from the Virginia-based trial. We’ll keep you updated on what happens with the appeal and with the petitions.