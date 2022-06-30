Just a Ton of Pictures of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Will Ferrell on the Set of ‘Barbie’

Published on June 30th, 2022 | Updated on June 30th, 2022 | By FanFest

This isn’t really an article, it’s just a photo dump of everything that’s come out for the upcoming Barbie movie that stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Will Ferrell.

Enjoy!

new photos from barbie (2023) !! pic.twitter.com/WpGSrXSMis — defne (@44msc) June 30, 2022

exactly barbie pic.twitter.com/eY8IpGlO0T — best of margot (@badpostmargots) June 29, 2022

Margot Robbie on the set of Barbie pic.twitter.com/OcWC8wDDQr — femme fatale 2.0 (@eliesaaabs) June 29, 2022

margot robbie is the perfect casting for barbie !! pic.twitter.com/7ui0vwFRW6 — 💭 (@safemargot) June 28, 2022

I hope that the eventual trailer for Barbie tells us absolutely nothing about the movie. I don’t want to know anything about the plot until I am in my seat on opening night, just ready to receive this gift. #Barbie pic.twitter.com/AWxsS1Zn89 — Tipsy Salutations (@tiffanyslagle) June 29, 2022

margot robbie as barbie (2023) our material girl pic.twitter.com/oADQcfWZxz — mary (@margotrobbiev) June 30, 2022

Things you only see in LA: Will Ferrell and Jamie Demetriou on roller skates filming the Barbie movie. pic.twitter.com/H9vRfl7vj4 — Ally Farrell (@AllyFarrell) June 27, 2022

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE pic.twitter.com/VpXD4bEFEF — FILM CRAVE (@fiImcrave) June 23, 2022