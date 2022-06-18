Juror for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Explains Why Amber Lost: ‘Crocodile Tears’

A juror from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial spoke to “Good Morning America” about the verdict. The jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence.

One of the jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case said that Heard was not believable during her emotional testimony. The juror also said that Depp should be awarded $10.35 million in damages.

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable,” the juror said. “She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.’”

“A lot of the jury felt what [Depp] was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable,” the juror added. “He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

Heard’s team has repeatedly claimed that social media and all of the vitriol against Heard on platforms such as TikTok swayed the jury in favor of Depp. As Heard told NBC this week, “I think even the most well-intentioned juror … it would have been impossible to avoid this.”

The juror denied such accusations about social media, saying, “We followed the evidence … myself and other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it, made a point not to talk about it.”

“What I think is truthful is that they were both abusive to each other,” the juror concluded. “I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong … but to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

The jury noted that one thing that hurt Heard during the trial was when it was revealed that she had not yet donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, even though she claimed she would.

“She goes on a talk show in the U.K. and the video shows her sitting there, telling the host she gave all that money away,” the juror said. “The terms she used in that video clip were, ‘I gave it away, I donated it, it’s gone.’ But the fact is, she didn’t give much of it away at all.”

Heard told NBC News that she will give her $7 million settlement to charity over time.

Watch the juror’s full interview with “Good Morning America” in the video below.

EXCLUSIVE: A juror in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial said what the jury concluded was “they were both abusive to each other” but Heard’s team failed to prove Depp’s abuse was physical. https://t.co/Ax4SMZUq2J pic.twitter.com/EMiMeqh5pn — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 16, 2022