Jurassic World Dominion Trailer Leaks Online! Check Out A Sneak Peek Of It

There is still a very long way to go until the next Jurassic World movie hits theatres. It’s not out until sometime next year, but we can start getting hyped now, can’t we? Universal is going to be giving us our first look at a teaser trailer for it this week! But… The Jurassic World Dominion trailer leaks online ahead of F9’s release this Friday. That’s where you can catch the trailer officially before the film starts.

Someone went and recorded the new JW3 footage so that you can check it out for yourself. Before you do though, make sure you really want to see it. It’s nothing huge or anything, but we know some people enjoy seeing these kinds of things in theatres.

If you don’t care about that though, check it out in the tweet below. Unfortunately, it isn’t the entire clip but a little is better than nothing, right?

SPOILER WARNING🛑

These clips are all from Jurassic World Dominion 5 minute preview!

Just to let you know this isn’t all of the preview this is just some short 10-55 second clips! pic.twitter.com/tZZoVJFp8Y — JurassicWorldtillidie (@worldtillidie) June 19, 2021

So, of course, the teaser shows off a T-rex. There’s always a T-rex, isn’t there? We’ll never be rid of them. This one seems extra hungry since he seems to be going through the drive-in. I don’t think he’s going to the lobby for snacks, guys.

The events in the trailer line up with the events of the previous movie. The last film saw the dinosaurs released into the wild, which may have been a terrible decision. Unfortunately, we don’t know very much about the film though.

This time Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing are teaming up with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum who all return as their characters from the original film! This will be the biggest Jurrasic film to date!

What part are you guys most looking forward to?

Jurrasic World: Dominion is coming out June 10, 2022. Thanks, Universal!