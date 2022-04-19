Julia Roberts on Why She Hasn’t Starred in a Rom-Com for Nearly 20 Years

Julia Roberts and romantic comedies were once an unbeatable combination.Over the years, the legendary actress has given her craft and magnetic on-screen presence to a number of memorable rom-coms. Even though she hasn’t acted in one in decades, she’ll still say ‘Yes’ if the script meets or surpasses her expectations.

In a New York Times interview, the legendary actress revealed that she has not written a romantic comedy in 20 years because she hasn’t found the right script.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it.”

Roberts as a romantic lead was a force to be reckoned with in the 90’s. She was praised by critics and received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Pretty Woman, along with several other classics including My Best Friend’s Wedding and Notting Hill. She also tried her hand at other romance subgenres, such as Eat Pray Love, and the crime movie, Duplicity.

Fans of Roberts’ rom-com period may take solace in the fact that she will star alongside George Clooney in the upcoming romantic comedy film, Ticket to Paradise, which is due to be released on October 21. Until then, you can watch her new political thriller series Gaslit on Starz, which is set to premiere on April 24 where Roberts portrays Martha Mitchell, the wife of former United States attorney general, John Mitchell.