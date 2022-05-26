Julia Roberts’ First Rom-Com In 20 Years is “Terrible,” Says Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts made a name for herself as the queen of rom-com in the 1990s, thanks to her charisma and humor, as well as one of the most beautiful smiles in show business. It’s incredible to think that 20 years have passed since Julia last appeared in a rom-com. She will be back this year with none other than George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.

It’s been four years since the monarch sat on her throne, and it’s been over a decade since she last filmed a feature film, according to Roberts. The actress said in an interview with The New York Times , ” “it wasn’t by design, so much as not finding something that I was interested in. I was surprised how quickly the years seemed to go by.”

She will play a role in each of the two films, though she will star in Starz’s Gaslit as Martha Mitchell, wife of John Mitchell (Sean Penn), the attorney general to President Richard Nixon who accused Nixon of being involved in Watergate, and her next appearance is as Elma Dancy in Ticket to Paradise.

Roberts believes the potent mix of her comeback to the genre and starring alongside equally renowned heartthrob Clooney will generate a buzz that the film may not be able to live up to.

“I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: “It’s probably going to be terrible.” I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”

The film follows a divorced couple, Roberts and Clooney, who band together to stop their adolescent daughter (Kaitlyn Dever of Booksmart) from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met.

The two have never starred in a romantic comedy together, but after reading the script, Roberts was adamant that her Ocean’s Eleven co-star play opposite her.

Later this year, Roberts will return to the romantic comedy genre in Ticket to Paradise, which will premiere in October.