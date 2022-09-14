Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Mari In North Dakota Wedding

The marriage of actor and model Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel has taken place. TMZ was the first to report that the Transformers actor, 39, and Miss World America 2016 winner, 28, married in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday after getting engaged in January. The wedding took place on top of the Jasper Hotel’s rooftop, according to an attendee, who described it as a “lovely” occasion during which the newlyweds had “a great time.”

Two amazing North Dakotans got hitched in Fargo this weekend! Congrats to @joshduhamel and Audra Mari. You do Nodak proud. pic.twitter.com/5tlNLavMcd — Travel North Dakota (@NorthDakota) September 12, 2022

When asked if he and his wife were “in full prep mode” for their wedding in May 2022, Gary said, “I’m there to sort of answer questions or if she’s got questions about something.” While speaking to PEOPLE at The Thing About Pam’s For Your Consideration event in Hollywood, Duhamel recalled how Mari had taken over much of the organizing while he’d been occupied working. “Fortunately she’s really thorough,” he added. “I’m there to answer questions or if she has any concerns about anything.”

When it came to what he was searching for in his wedding, Duhamel wasn’t particular about details. “Most of the stuff I don’t care about,” he stated. “I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want be present. I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don’t want to be overcome by the moment. I just want to be present and have a great time.”