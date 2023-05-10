Jonathan Majors of Marvel Fame Faces New Assault Charge, Attorney Denounces Investigation as a ‘Witch Hunt’

Published on May 10th, 2023 | Updated on May 10th, 2023 | By FanFest

Jonathan Majors Faces Revised Assault Charge, Attorney Denounces Investigation as a ‘Witch Hunt‘

Actor Jonathan Majors appeared in court on Tuesday for an arraignment on a revised domestic violence charge. The 33-year-old Marvel actor, who appeared via video in a New York City courtroom, did not enter a plea during the brief hearing.

The new charge is a misdemeanor assault, rewritten from the perspective of the 30-year-old accuser, who had cooperated with authorities. The initial charge, written from the perspective of a police officer, was revised to reflect the accuser’s account.

According to the accuser, Majors allegedly twisted her arm, struck her, and forcefully pushed her into a vehicle in New York City back in March. The actor was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, vehemently denies the charges, claiming her client’s innocence and calling the investigation a “witch hunt.” Chaudhry also presented compelling evidence, including video proof contradicting the accuser’s claims.

Accusing the district attorney of adjusting the charges to align with the accuser’s alleged falsehoods, Chaudhry criticized the handling of the case. She also accused law enforcement of racial bias, alleging mistreatment by a white police officer who reportedly taunted Majors when he tried to show the injuries he claimed were caused by the accuser.

The revised assault charge specifies that Majors allegedly twisted the accuser’s arm, struck her, and forcefully pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall and sustain minor injuries. The accuser received medical treatment at a hospital following the incident.

Majors is required to attend a follow-up hearing on June 13; failure to appear may result in a warrant for his arrest, as ordered by Judge Rachel Pauley. In the meantime, he is prohibited from having any contact with the accuser.

Known for his prominent roles in Marvel’s Phase 5 and Phase 6 projects, Majors portrays the central villain Kang the Conqueror, who made his debut in “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.” The actor also played the central antagonist in the successful film “Creed III.”

Please note that this spin retains the general meaning and context of the original article while incorporating some changes to sentence structure and phrasing.

Source: Fox News