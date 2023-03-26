Jonathan Majors, Marel Star, has Been Accused and Arrested for Assault, Representative Claims He’s Innocent

On Saturday, Jonathan Majors was apprehended for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic squabble, as per the New York Police Department’s official statement.

A representative for the Creed III actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Law enforcement arrived at a Chelsea apartment after receiving an emergency call, where they discovered a 33-year-old male embroiled in an altercation with his 30-year-old female partner.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody The male, identified as Majors, was reported to have left the scene without any conflict. Meanwhile, the woman experienced slight head and neck injuries that mandated her transfer to a hospital for treatment.

The actor was arrested after a domestic dispute and charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment according to the spokesperson. He has since been released from police custody.

Currently one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, Majors has secured a multiyear deal with Marvel Studios to star as Kang in its upcoming slate. This iconic role will be featured prominently in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for release on May 2nd 2025. In addition, Majors recently popped up as Kang again for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is said to make an appearance later this year during season two of Loki.

This week, Searchlight made a strategic move to officially set the release date for his Sundance drama Magazine Dreams on December 8th. The film stars him as a bodybuilder and is highly anticipated by awards season fans. His resume includes HBO’s hit show Lovecraft Country, Western flick The Harder They Fall, and Korean War aviation feature Devotion – all of which demonstrate how talented he truly is.

Aaron Couch contributed to this story.