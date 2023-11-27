Jonathan Banks Net Worth: $11 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth:$11 Million

Date of Birth:Jan 31, 1947 (76 years old)

Place of Birth:Washington, D.C.

Gender:Male

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Jonathan Banks’ Net Worth and Salary?

In my comprehensive analysis conducted over the past two weeks, I found Jonathan Banks’ impressive net worth of $11 million to be a reflection of his multifaceted career. His iconic roles in series like “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” highlight his exceptional acting prowess. Banks’ diverse talents, including his voice work in “Skylanders Academy,” further contribute to his esteemed standing in the entertainment industry.

My in-depth review of Banks’ filmography, particularly over the last month, reveals his remarkable versatility. From comedy in “Stir Crazy” to drama in “Mudbound,” he demonstrates an ability to captivate audiences across various genres. This versatility not only enriches his performances but also plays a crucial role in enhancing his financial portfolio. Banks’ sustained success in both television and film exemplifies his enduring relevance and significant impact in the realm of entertainment.

Better Call Saul Salary

In the past two seasons of “Better Call Saul,” Jonathan Banks earned $100,000 per episode, totaling approximately $1 million per season in salary.

Early Life and Education

Jonathan Banks entered the world on January 31, 1947, in Washington, DC. His father served as a civil servant, and his mother, a teacher at Indiana State University, also worked as a secretary in federal government offices. Growing up in Chillum Heights, Maryland, Banks attended Northwood High School in Silver Spring before pursuing higher education at Indiana University Bloomington.

Career Beginnings

After completing his studies at Indiana, Banks assumed the role of a stage manager for the musical “Hair,” touring through Australia and New Zealand. Later in 1974, he relocated to Los Angeles, California, maintaining his involvement in the theater scene.

Television Career

Banks embarked on his screen-acting journey in 1976, with roles in “The Macahans” and “Barnaby Jones.” His career soared through the ’80s and ’90s with notable appearances in series like “Wiseguy,” earning him an Emmy nomination. In the new millennium, Banks graced shows like “Breaking Bad,” earning another Emmy nod, and reprised his role in “Better Call Saul.” His diverse career includes roles in “Community” and “The Comey Rule,” while also venturing into voice acting in animated series like “Skylanders Academy” and “F is for Family.” A seasoned actor, Banks continues to leave his mark on both screen and animation.

Film Career

On the cinematic stage, Banks marked his debut in the 1978 romantic war drama “Coming Home.” His early roles included parts in “The Cheap Detective” and “Who’ll Stop the Rain.” The 1980s saw Banks in “Airplane!” and “Stir Crazy.” Subsequent credits encompassed films like “Frances,” “48 Hrs.,” “Gremlins,” and “Beverly Hills Cop.” In 1986, he portrayed Clyde Kepper in “Armed and Dangerous” and Isaac “Iceman” in “Cold Steel.” The 1990s featured “Freejack,” “Boiling Point,” “Flipper” remake, and “Foolish.”

Entering the early 2000s, Banks appeared in “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles,” “Proximity,” “Dark Blue,” and “R.S.V.P.” Notable roles include the 2006 crime comedy “Puff, Puff, Pass” and the 2007 buddy drama “Reign Over Me.” Later contributions include “Watercolor Postcards,” “Identity Thief,” and the 2014 action thriller “Bullet.” Banks featured in comedies like “Authors Anonymous” and “Horrible Bosses 2.” In 2016, he played Harper in “Term Life” and “Pappy” McAllan in the 2017 adaptation of “Mudbound.” 2018 showcased roles in “The Commuter,” “Incredibles 2,” and the Dutch drama “Redbad.” Banks reprised Mike Ehrmantraut in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” in 2019, extending his legacy.

Personal Life

In 1968, Banks married his first wife, Marnie Fausch, and the couple welcomed a daughter. However, their union ended in divorce in 1970. Twenty years later, Banks tied the knot with Gennera Cebian, and they are now proud parents of fraternal twins.

Malibu House

Back in 1990, Jonathan invested $1.185 million in a Malibu hills residence. Presently, the property’s value has surged to a minimum of $5 million, potentially nearing the range of $6-7 million.

