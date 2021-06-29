Jon Bernthal’s Punisher To Be One Of Many R-Rated Series On Hulu!

So, we know that the MCU has a place for R-rated content, thanks to Deadpool 3‘s announcement. What about the R-Rated Netflix shows? Where are they going? Well, reportedly, Jon Bernthal‘s Punisher is to be one of many R-Rated Series on Hulu!

Deadpool 3 is confirmed, but nothing else is so far. People really want that Netflix shows back though! Daredevil and The Punisher in particular are both missed. There are a ton of rumors that say Jon Bernthal will be appearing in the MCU sooner than we think.

For a while, Marvel didn’t even have the rights to the Netflix characters! They sold them or loaned them to Netflix for some time. Since then, they’ve all reverted over to Marvel and Marvel Studios can do whatever they want with the characters now.

They haven’t made an official announcement, but a ton of people are claiming he’ll be showing up in the Moon Knight series on Disney+. After that, now it sounds like The Punisher could be heading to Hulu! We don’t think the other seasons of The Punisher will be heading to Hulu. Instead, it might be its completely own thing, bringing the character and brand new stories featuring him to the MCU.

These are all rumors for now, but Bernthal has said he’s more than willing to return to the role. And fans are desperate for the return of Frank Castle to the small screen! Jon Bernthal really brought the character to life.

There’s no official deal in place, but Geekosity are the ones claiming that The Punisher could be the first of several R-rated series heading to Hulu. If this were true, it could easily replace the Netflix universe we love. We could even get all those characters back!

If Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is to be one of many R-Rated series on Hulu, would you be on board? Let us know in the comments!