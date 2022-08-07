‘Joker’ Actor Says the Sequel Being a Musical Makes Perfect Sense

After all, it would be more of a surprise if Todd Phillips’ Joker didn’t get a sequel given its record-breaking box office success as well as the fact that it did, in fact, receive plenty of accolades season attention.

It’s not uncommon for DC to announce a sequel, but the announcement that October 2024’s Folie à Deux would star Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck came out of nowhere and immediately sparked a lot of interest. Given the dreamlike sequences in the opening chapter that have been teased, it’s likely that singing and dancing interludes will occur inside the protagonist’s mind in Joker 2, yet one veteran of Phillips’iverse wasn’t shocked.

In fact, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Zazie Beetz stated that having the next chapter in Arthur’s narrative as a musical makes perfect sense within the context of the developing Joker franchise.

“I actually think it makes wonderful sense. I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me.

I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me.”

The emergence of a new, unpredictable hero will be felt across the board. In other words, we may expect to see Jokers from all levels of society based on recent history. Batman’s “fearless” counterpart (or next evolution) is just one example.