Johnny Depp’s Tour Canceled Due to Injury as Amber Heard Radiates Happiness in New Madrid Residence

Published on May 31st, 2023 | Updated on May 31st, 2023 | By FanFest

Amber Heard Radiates Happiness in Madrid as Johnny Depp Cancels Tour Due to Injury

Amber Heard is beaming with joy now that she’s settled in Spain. The “Aquaman” actress was spotted at a book fair in Madrid, accompanied by a friend, and her smile was impossible to contain. Dressed in all black, Heard left the fair carrying three totes filled with books.

The 37-year-old actress, known for her role in “The Rum Diaries,” reportedly left Hollywood to live in the Spanish capital with her 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh. Sporting a ponytail held in place by a visor, Heard showed off her beautiful teeth as she happily conversed with her companion during the outing.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, has been dealing with dental issues of his own. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor faced criticism for his appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where his teeth appeared brown and “rotting.” However, celebrity dentist Dr. Apa clarified that Depp’s teeth were not decaying but rather showing signs of wear due to aggressive use.

Depp’s dental woes aren’t the only reason he’s unable to smile these days. The 59-year-old rocker recently had to postpone his band’s tour dates due to a painful ankle injury. The Hollywood Vampires, comprised of Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, expressed their regret over the rescheduling and stated that Depp’s doctor advised him against traveling.

It’s been nearly a year since Depp emerged victorious in his defamation trial against Heard, who had accused him of abuse in an op-ed. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 and divorced in 2016, had a tumultuous relationship. In July 2021, Heard announced the birth of her daughter via surrogate.

While Heard revels in her newfound happiness in Madrid, Depp faces physical setbacks and ongoing legal battles. Despite their diverging paths, both continue to make headlines in their respective endeavors.