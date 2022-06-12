Johnny Depp’s Popularity Drops after Winning Amber Heard Trial, According to Study

Published on June 12th, 2022 | Updated on June 12th, 2022 | By FanFest

Many adults in the United States no longer like Johnny Depp because he won a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40m) because she said he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.

The jury found that Heard was guilty of defamation after six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation.

The data about Depp’s popularity paints a slightly different story than what social media says.

According to stats collected by data company Morning Consult, Depp’s popularity significantly dropped post-trial, particularly among baby boomers and men.

In an April survey, 68% of US adults had favourable views of Depp. However, in June, this number had dropped to 56%.

Depp’s favorability rating among baby boomers fell from 59% in April to 37% in June.

Depp’s favorability with younger respondents didn’t decrease much, only by two points. This was among Gen Z adults.

Millennials followed a similar trend, with only a six per cent fall from 78 per cent in April to 72 per cent in June.

In April, 67% of men had a favorable view of Depp. In June, only 52% of men still had a favorable view. For women, the decrease was only 9 percentage points from April to June.

The actor’s popularity took a hit among Democrats, from 70% to 55%. Independent views fell from 68% to 55%. Republican views dropped from 65% to 57%.

Even though data shows that this might not be the best decision, Depp is moving forward with his career. He recently released two new songs about the problems with fame. Depp and Jeff Beck are releasing an album together on July 15th.