Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Shuts Down Romance Rumors in Interview

Camille Vasquez says she is very happy in her relationship and emphasizes that it is “unethical for us to date our clients.”

Camille Vasquez is aware of the online rumors that she is dating Johnny Depp. She resents the speculation.

During the six-week defamation trial, which ended with the jury mostly siding with Depp, 58, against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Vasquez, one of Depp’s lead attorneys, became the subject of social media fodder. One prevailing storyline spun by viewers who obsessively tuned in to the live-streamed court case involved speculation that Vasquez was dating her movie-star client.

A source close to the trial dispelled the rumor mid-May, telling PEOPLE it was “entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue.”

In a new interview, Vasquez addresses the public attention and tells PEOPLE of the false speculation, “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job.”

She continues, “It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny,” says Vasquez. “And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

Vasquez explains that “my work is my love” and “when I love, I love really deeply.”