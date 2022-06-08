Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Promoted to Partner at Her Law Firm after Amber Heard Trial Victory

Johnny Depp‘s lawyer Camille Vasquez was promoted to partner at her law firm.

She distinguished herself by aggressively questioning Amber Heard and calling her a liar.

Vasquez has been chummy with Depp’s fans, posing for pictures.

Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, has been promoted to partner at her law firm. The promotion was announced on Tuesday by Brown Rudnick, the law firm.

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now,” William Baldiga, the chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick, said in a press release.

Vasquez did a great job questioning Depp in the trial. She was sometimes reserved and sometimes aggressive. This helped her guide Depp through his testimony over several days on the witness stand in the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse.

The defense lawyer kept questioning the accuser in order to show that she was lying. He also said that she made up stories about the actor assaulting her. In the end, he asked the jury not to believe her.

The scenes went viral on TikTok and Twitter, where Vasquez became well-known. Her approach ultimately worked with the jury, too, which resulted in a verdict that heavily favored Depp.

Vasquez, who is based in California, worked with Benjamin Chew, a partner at Brown Rudnick’s Washington, DC, office during the trial. Chew had a more low-key presence throughout the case and former colleagues described him to Insider as having a “soft-spoken” style. The two have been friendly with Depp’s fans and posed for pictures with alpacas that one of them brought outside the courthouse.

Vasquez, a graduate of Southwestern Law School and the University of Southern California, was recently promoted quickly at Brown Rudnick. This may be an effort to keep her on staff. The New York Post reports that other firms were considering hiring her away. Vasquez has also become a celebrity in her own right, with fans cheering her and her boyfriend, the WeWork executive Edward Owen, on their way to the airport while they were leaving Virginia.