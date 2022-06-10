Johnny Depp’s Birthday Celebrated and Rumors Swirl on Return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp’s birthday was celebrated by many people on social media. They shared birthday wishes for the actor from all around the world.

It is no surprise that Depp’s birthday was one of the best he has had in a long time. After years of public back-and-forth with ex-wife Amber Heard, in which each former lover accused the other of abuse, Depp was vindicated when a jury ruled in his favor, finding Heard’s allegations “false and defamatory.”

Depp appears to have more support than ever following the verdict. The verdict seems to have made him more popular than ever, as evidenced by the large number of fans who participated in Depp’s online birthday celebration.

#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp is also trending on Twitter, with new messages arriving every minute.

amber heard be like “I think it’s inappropriate for Johnny to celebrate his birthday knowing the setback this case has had on women” anywho let’s all have a mega pint for the man, the myth, the legend #HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp — Mari misses Louis and Harry (@OnlyAngelCas) June 9, 2022

A gentle reminder that Johnny Depp is King Louis XV in his next movie ‘Jeanne du Barry’#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/fG06LX5KGK — (@srkxdepp) June 9, 2022

El 9 de Junio de 1963 nace John Christopher Depp II. La estrella de cine que surgiría más tarde, el camaleón de Hollywood #HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/Icgx0akCBR — ༒Justice For Johnny Depp༒ (@twiggywitch) June 9, 2022

Happy Birthday Johnny Depp! Stay tuned here and on Discord for the birthday celebrations #HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/mBJsu63Xxh — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) June 9, 2022

Johnny Depp will be back on screen soon

Johnny Depp’s career had slowed down significantly while he was in a legal battle with Amber Heard. He claims that the allegations cost him the chance to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates of the Caribbean film. Millions of fans are hoping Disney will apologize and persuade him to return.

Depp was also asked to resign from his role in the sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Some of Depp’s fans have boycotted the film as a result, which may have contributed to its box office underperformance.

Now that Depp has been cleared in a trial, his name is looking better. He will have a new role soon as King Louis XV in a new film. Because of the trial, Hollywood offers for him will start coming in quickly.

Depp is celebrating his birthday with the help of his fans all over the world. He may get his wish to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in another film, but for now, he is returning to the big screen.