Johnny Depp’s Agent Dishes Dirt in Testimony on Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s Relationship

Amber Heard tried to repair her relationship with Johnny Depp while dating Elon Musk, according to a witness in the actor’s $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife.

According to Creative Artists Agency agent Christian Carino, who had previously represented Depp and Heard, testified that Heard spent time with Musk, the Tesla automobile and SpaceX aerospace company owner. During this time, Heard attempted to rebuild her relationship with Depp in 2016.

According to Carino’s testimony, this was two months after she had made allegations of domestic violence against Depp and the couple had separated.

“You told me a thousand times you were just filling space,” Carino texted Heard about Musk in 2017. “You weren’t in love with him.” Seeking Carino’s advice on Depp, Heard texted: “God, I miss him.”

In another exchange, Heard texted Carino: “I hate it that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself.” Carino responded: “If you don’t like your personal life being in the press, don’t date famous men. You could stop that if you stop dating uber-famous people.”

The representative claimed that he never observed Depp abuse Heard or witness any injuries on her, but that her accusations against Depp had harmed his career.

“People do not want to know that someone they look up to is in litigation,” Carino said.

Despite having a temporary restraining order against him in place, the agent arranged for Heard to meet with Depp at a friend’s house in San Francisco earlier that year, circumventing her existing restraining order and on the condition she wouldn’t accuse him of breaking it.

The estranged couple, Carino said, spoke for hours “inches apart” on the patio before shifting their location to a hotel, where an argument began.

The testimony came after three Los Angeles police officers who responded to a 911 call on May 21 said they did not observe any signs of physical harm on Amber Heard, who sought a restraining order against Depp six days later alleging domestic abuse that night.

Officer William Gatlin, one of the dispatched cops to Depp’s Eastern Columbia apartment in Los Angeles, where he owned five penthouses, said that when cops got there, the lady on site refused to cooperate and showed no indications of physical harm.

“Based upon her refusal to give any statement on what had occurred and at the time we did not observe verifiable injuries to her,” Gatlin said. Another woman in the apartment, Gatlin said, had told the officers “everything was fine”.

In mid-May, Heard filed for divorce and went to a Los Angeles courtroom with a white scar on her face, claiming it had been caused by Depp the night in question.

The photographs taken outside the courthouse, along with Heard’s accusations, began Depp’s career and reputation unraveling, according to him. Depp claims he never hit Heard; her allegations of domestic violence are untrue; and it was she who became violent during their relationship.

Heard’s attorneys have yet to present their case before the jury. When Heard wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington Post in 2018, describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” Depp claims she defamed him.