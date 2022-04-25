Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Here’s Where We are Heading into Week Two

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are involved in a contentious defamation case in a Virginia courtroom, with the trial set to resume on Monday.

Depp is suing Heard, his former wife, for $50 million over a June 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Depp was not named in the story, he claims it cost him significant acting work.

Heard and Depp, who married in 2015 and separated in 2016, have accused each other of committing acts of physical abuse throughout their relationship. They’ve both denied the allegations made against them.

The former couple settled their divorce in August 2016, releasing a joint statement which read in part, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

The case is scheduled to run for six weeks, starting on April 11. Heard has yet to take the stand.

Johnny Depp began his deposition on April 19, and on Monday, Amber Heard‘s attorney is expected to question him further.

Here’s a sample of what has come out in his testimony thus far.

They Argued. A Lot.

Heard alleged in 2016 that Depp was “verbally and physically abusive” to her, according to a claim she filed, Heard alleged Depp struck her face with a phone after throwing it at her in their Los Angeles home.

Johnny Depp was not charged with a crime and denied the claim.

Johnny Depp said that the pair frequently fought in his testimony Tuesday, but said, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

In court, some of their contentious talks have been played, including one in which Heard threatened and discussed striking Depp.

“You didn’t get punched; you got hit. I’m sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you,” Heard purportedly said.

On April 14, a video of the psychologist Laurel Anderson, who assisted Depp and Heard in 2015 as their marital therapist, was shown in court. She stated that Heard explained to her that she “retaliated” when Depp became physical. Anderson said the former couple “engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”

In his deposition, Depp also said he had to physically defend himself on various occasions, including one in which Heard claimed her nose was broken. When Depp tried to “restrain” Heard, his head struck her forehead according to him.

“There was not an intentional head butt,” the actor said.

The Finger

Despite the fact that Depp stated his finger was cut by shattered glass in 2015, and despite previous claims to the contrary, Heard said her former partner’s injury was caused after he slammed his hand into a door.

“I didn’t want to disclose that it had been Ms. Heard that had thrown a vodka bottle at me and then took my finger off,” he said during his testimony. “I didn’t want to get her in trouble. I tried to just keep things as copacetic and easy as possible for everyone. I didn’t want to put her into that mix.”

During his recovery, Depp revealed he had undergone several operations to repair the finger and was infected with Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). MRSA is an infection that is resistant to some antibiotics and is frequently tough to cure.

In a deposition played in court this week, Dr. David Kipper, who has treated Depp, backed up parts of Depp’s tale.

Heard’s attorneys have used statements he made to ER doctors to claim that Depp severed his own finger. This is denied by Depp.

Depp was also questioned about his behavior following the accident, including when he used his wounded finger to scribble on the walls with a combination of blood and paint. Depp admitted in court that he had done so.

‘Dark’ Texts

On Thursday, Ben Rottenborn, the attorney for Heard, introduced several text messages by Johnny Depp to pals and employees as proof. One of them referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse.”

In the courtroom, Depp said he was “embarased” by the messages, adding that he uses “dark humor” to communicate.

Depp talked about his drug and alcohol use with friends like actor Paul Bettany and musician Marilyn Manson in several text messages.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

As Johnny Depp focuses on the harm done to his once successful profession. Some talk has been devoted to “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the blockbuster franchise that Depp oversaw for five films over 15 years.

Prior to the publication of Heard’s op-ed, Depp’s lawyer, Peter Rottenborn, claimed that Depp was “likely out” of the sixth film or that Disney would reduce or eliminate his part in it. This was denied by Depp.

“I would be a real simpleton to not think that there was an effect on my career based on Ms. Heard’s words, whether they mentioned my name or not,” Depp said on the stand.

Depp embarrassingly admitted that he has not seen the first film in the “Pirates” franchise. He said, however, “I believed in the character wholeheartedly.”

However, when asked by Rottenborn, “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, correct?”

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

Depp added on his career: “One day you’re Cinderella so to speak and then in zero point six seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that and nor did my children, nor did the people who had believed in me all these years.”

There will be a lot more action ahead. We didn’t even discuss the allegations that Heard pooped on his bed or that Heard’s attorney misguided the jury on Heard’s attempts to conceal wounds with makeup that didn’t exist at the time of the alleged abuse.

What did you think of week one of six of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial? Let us know in the comments below!