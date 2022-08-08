Johnny Depp: These Hollywood Stars are Unliked Depp’s Post Celebrating Amber Heard Trial Win

Johnny Depp won a trial against Amber Heard. Some Hollywood stars took away their “like” of Depp’s Instagram post about it.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million because she allegedly implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. He claims that her allegations have impacted his ability to work. She filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her. She also said that his lawsuit was a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had lied about Depp on all three counts.

She was ordered to award him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. However, Heard was found to have a partial win in her case and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

A number of celebrities commented on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal case. Many Hollywood stars supported Depp through likes on Instagram.

After the couple shared their posts discussing the verdict, a large number of famous people liked Depp’s post. Heard notably received much less support.

However, it is now being reported that many of these celebrities have unliked the post for unknown reasons.

The names were highlighted by Twitter user @k4mil1a, who cross-referenced the post with pre-existing lists compiled by Reddit users at the time.

The celebrities whose names previously appeared under the post, but no longer appear include Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, and Bullet Train star Joey King.

The post Johnny Depp shared after Amber Heard defamation trial verdict was revealed

(Instagram)

People who have unliked on Depp’s post include Jennifer Coolidge, Christina Hendricks, McKenna Grace, Riley Keough, Bruce Campbell and Sam Fender.

Musician Fender came under fire after sharing a photo of himself with Depp taken in a Newcastle pub. The photo was taken on the same day the trial verdict was announced. He later apologized for the “disrespectful” timing of the image, calling Depp a “hero”.

After the unsealing of documents related to the case, new information has come to light. This information was not allowed to be addressed in court.

The documents included several potentially damaging anecdotes about Depp that Heard’s team was not allowed to mention. The documents also included further quotes from video testimonials given by famous figures including Depp’s ex-girlfriend, actor Ellen Barkin.