Johnny Depp Testimony Gives More Insight on the Pirates of the Caribbean Break-Up with Disney

Fans have never gotten over the fact that Disney abruptly removed Johnny Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, especially since two new films were announced soon afterwards.

By extension, if box office receipts and reviews are both plummeting when Captain Jack Sparrow is still in command of the swashbuckling series, removing the brand’s main selling point and most marketable figure from the equation may just make things worse.

The most recent information to emerge from the courtroom during Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard saw the fallen star confess that he was once set to co-write Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but he was discarded before being given the opportunity to say goodbye to Jack and his millions of followers.

“I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship, certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent… I, in fact, had been approached to take part in writing Pirates 6… my feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were. A franchise can only last for so long, and there’s a way to end a franchise like that. And I thought that the characters deserved… to end their franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

If and when the current iteration of Pirates 6 makes it to the big screen (if it ever does), it will face a tremendous challenge convincing naysayers that it’s worth their time, given Depp’s exit from a franchise that was on the verge of sinking.