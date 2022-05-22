Johnny Depp Speaks to Fans in ‘Jack Sparrow’ Voice Outside Courthouse

Published on May 22nd, 2022 | Updated on May 22nd, 2022 | By FanFest

While being driven from the court where Johnny Depp is facing off against ex-wife Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation case, Depp engaged with fans via one of his most famous characters, Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

Depp was mobbed by fans as he left the court in his SUV, and they were excited to hear that he was coming back. When a fan yelled, “We adore your hair!” Depp waved, displayed his ponytail, and even flaunted it.

One fan is heard shouting, “You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow,” to which Depp responded in the voice of the slightly-drunk sounding British character.

“He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again. He shows up now and again,” Depp said in the voice, as seen in a video posted to Twitter.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Captain Jack made an appearance, y’all!! Thanks JD & team ❤️❤️ Sending love and support!! pic.twitter.com/OUJkFziNes — Bekka Schultz Fontanilla (@CasablancasGrl) May 18, 2022

After Heard’s 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she alleged that she was a domestic abuse victim, Depp was removed from the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. However, Hear’d piece did no mention Depp by name.

The op-ed resulted in a defamation lawsuit by Depp against Heard. This is currently the subject of a court battle between the former couple.