Johnny Depp Returning to Witness Stand Today, Here’s Why it Could Backfire on Amber Heard

Amber Heard‘s attorneys will call Johnny Depp back to the stand Monday, beginning the final week of the couple’s defamation lawsuit with a risky strategy – one that could backfire on the actress and her legal team.

Sources confirmed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor who has already given testimony for four days, will return to the witness stand Monday.

He will certainly be questioned about the pile of charges Heard made while on the stand, including that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in March 2015 while they were in Australia.

Sources close to the situation said that the actor is expected to be questioned as a rebuttal witness by his own attorneys on Wednesday or Thursday.

Returning Depp to the bench could backfire, according to legal experts, given how “nice” he appeared to the jury during his first round of testimony.

On the stand, Depp was frequently smiling, revealing his distinct character to the jury, making him appealing to the panel of seven.

In the op-ed, Heard refers to herself as a “public figure representing domestic violence,” which has prompted Depp to file suit against her for $50 million after he alledged it destroyed his career.

Heard, on the other hand, sued for $100 million, claiming that Depp slandered her when he and his attorney Adam Waldman issued press statements in 2020 claiming she had lied about domestic abuse.

In his first time testifying, Depp claimed to be the victim of abuse during his stormy relationship with Heard.

Closing arguments in the high-profile case are set to take place on Friday, which will include images of Depp passed out from apparent drug binges, a spectacular hunt for an actor’s lost fingertip in an Australian mansion, and celebrity namedrops.

The judge in the Fairfax, Va., case, Penney Azcarate, has given both sides a total of 61 hours and 15 minutes to present their cases, and she has stated that she wants the trial to conclude by Memorial Day weekend.

By the end of last week, Heard’s legal team had 8 hours and 14 minutes remaining, while Depp’s team had 18 hours and 30 minutes available.

Depp’s return to the witness stand would come after actress Ellen Barkin, who had a brief relationship with him in 1994 and described him as an “often-drunk, jealous man” who once threw a wine bottle her way.

The courtroom saga has already been full of amazing moments. Heard took the stand to describe Depp’s history of abuse.

She described the first time Depp assaulted her, claiming he had broken her nose in a jealous fury. She also said she was frightened when he shoved his fingers into her while tripping on magic mushrooms.

A UK high court substantiated 12 of Heard’s 14 claims of abuse in Depp’s failed 2020 libel lawsuit against Britain’s The Sun over an article that branded him a “wife beater.”

Since losing his case, he has faced an uphill struggle as it is commonly thought to be easier to win a defamation case in the United Kingdom than the United States.

But the jurors in Virginia will ultimately decide. The jury is expected to begin deliberating on Friday.