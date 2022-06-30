Johnny Depp New Images Show He’s Shaved His Beard & Mustache as He’s Seen in Paris to Film New Movie

After winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is set to make a return to film in a new movie from French filmmaker Maïwenn.

A few weeks after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor was photographed in Paris last weekend. He is set to shoot his new movie with French filmmaker Maïwenn.

Depp was seen in a tan jacket with fringe detailing and black jeans. He carried a black briefcase and wore sunglasses and a wide-brimmed brown hat. His hair was in multiple braids.

The actor is set to take on the role of French King Louis XV in the movie, which Variety It has been announced that the movie “previously reported” will start filming this summer around Paris, at the Palace of Versailles. The filming is expected to last for three months.

According to the outlet, Maïwenn, 46, will star alongside Depp as Countess Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s final mistress.

Depp won his defamation case against Heard earlier this month. The case was contentious and lasted for six weeks. Heard also won one of her three defamation cases, but her lawyer said that she plans to appeal.

After the trial, Depp said in a statement that the jury “gave me my life back” and that he looks forward to the future.