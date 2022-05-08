Johnny Depp Movies: A History and the Top Ten

In the 1984 American supernatural slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street, directed by Wes Craven, Johnny Depp made his movie debut. The picture was well-received by critics and became a major box-office success, bringing in more than $57 million on a budget of $1.1 million. He went on to appear in movies such as Private Resort (1985), Platoon (1986), and Cry-Baby (1990) after his debut.

Edward Scissorhands Skyrockets Johnny Depp’s Stardom

In 1990, he starred as Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton‘s American fantasy romance film Edward Scissorhands, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. The movie was well-received when it came out and became a financial success.

In 1994, he appeared in the American slasher movie Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, directed by Rachel Talalay. Despite negative reviews from critics, the film achieved financial success.

He played the role of ‘Gilbert Grape’ in the 1993 American coming-of-age drama film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape directed by Lasse Hallström. The film saw positive reviews upon release.

Depp continued to star in films like Ed Wood (1994), Don Juan DeMarco (1995), Dead Man (1995), Cannes Man (1996), Donnie Brasco (1997), Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), L.A. Without a Map (1998), The Ninth Gate (1999), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Before Night Falls (2000), and Blow (2001).

Johnny Depp Breaks-Out as Captain Jack Sparrow

In 2003, Johnny Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in the American fantasy swashbuckler Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, directed by Gore Verbinski. The film received mostly positive reviews and was a huge box office success, grossing over $654 million on a budget of $140 million.

He was nominated for an ‘Academy Award’for his performance as ‘Sir James Matthew Barrie’ in the biographical drama film Finding Neverland, which was directed by Marc Forster. The picture received a favorable response and became a major commercial success.

Depp was next seen in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Public Enemies (2009), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Rango (2011), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), Dark Shadows (2012), The Lone Ranger (2013), Transcendence (2014), and Black Mass (2015).

Depp played the character ‘Gellert Grindelwald’ in the 2016 fantasy film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which was directed by David Yates. The movie received good reviews from critics and became a box office hit. He returned as ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ in the 2017 American swashbuckler fantasy sequel Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In 2016, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald featured Johnny Depp reprising his role as Gellert Grindelwald, the antagonist from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Depp was last seen in the Andrew Levitas-directed drama film Minamata, which aired at the Berlin International Film Festival. The movie received favorable reviews from critics after its initial release at the Berlin International Film Festival.

What are the Top Ten Johnny Depp Movies?

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The Black Pearl’s tainted crew attacks Port Royal, Jamaica, and kidnaps the Governor’s daughter Elizabeth, who is holding a gold piece that may be used to break the spell. Will Turner, a dashing blacksmith, frees rogue pirate Jack Sparrow from prison and persuades him to aid in his quest to save Elizabeth from the bad guys.

2. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Edward, an artificial humanoid with scissor blades for hands, is abandoned by his maker when he dies prematurely. Peg, a kindhearted saleswoman, discovers him and takes him in. He quickly gains popularity in the community and becomes smitten with Peg’s teenage daughter, but his luck changes when he is accused of a crime.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

In the second Pirates of the Caribbean film, Captain Jack Sparrow learns he owes a blood debt to Davey Jones and that he must recover his heart in order to survive. Meanwhile, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann must either retrieve Jack’s magical compass for Lord Cutler Beckett or face death; thus, they join him on yet another madcap journey.

4. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Gilbert Grape’s life is typical, with just a few duties: he works at a grocery store and looks after his family, which includes two sisters who are extremely overweight and mentally handicapped. Then one day, he meets and falls in love with Becky, who encourages him to pursue his own joy. But how can he fit it all in?

5. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Sleepy Hollow is a horror film set in the gothic village of Sleepy Hollow, where a detective tries to solve the decapitation murders committed by a local legend, the headless horseman. Johnny Depp portrays an odd New York detective who uncovers the murderer’s love for murdering his victims by decapitation of their heads.

6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Jack Sparrow is tormented by bad luck when he releases his former opponent, pirate-hunter Salazar, from the Devil’s Triangle. As Salazar recruits his ghostly crew to look for Sparrow, he teams up with an astronomer and young Henry Turner, who plans to find the Trident of Poseidon in order to free his father Will from the Dutchman’s curse.

7. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

The Pirate Lords combine the Pieces of Eight in an effort to free Goddess Calypso, Jack Sparrow’s betrayed lover, but Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa must first save him from Davy Jones’ Locker.

8. Blow (2001)

Blow is the story of George Jung, a cocaine smuggler from South America who, as a youngster, witnessed his family endure financial difficulties and decided that he would never suffer in the same way. He trades in marijuana before moving on to cocaine and becomes very wealthy. However, he ultimately has to face the consequences of his actions, which are not limited to legal repercussions.

9. Finding Neverland (2004)

It’s the story of writer J.M. Barrie and the events in his life that led up to his most famous work, “Peter Pan.” Barrie forms a close platonic friendship with Sylvia Llewelyn Davies, who has just lost her husband, Peter. They become his source for “Peter Pan.”

10. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Five golden tickets are hidden in random chocolate bars by eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka, who gives five children a unique tour of his amazing chocolate factory in exchange. Charlie, a poor boy, wins the fifth ticket amid the throng and is accompanied by his grandfather on an unforgettable journey that will alter his life for good when he finds it.