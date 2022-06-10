Johnny Depp May Not Make Amber Heard Pay the $10 Million Dollars

Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The actress was ordered to pay her ex-husband 10 million dollars, although this amount has since been reduced.

Heard may have trouble finding someone to give her 10 million dollars, but Depp might not require that payment.

Why would Johnny Depp let Heard off the hook with the 10m dollars?

Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez appeared on several television shows this week. They talked about the issue.

“We obviously can’t disclose attorney-client communications, but, as Depp testified, and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for Depp,” Chew said.

“This is about restoring his reputation and he’s done that.

“It was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders and I feel that finally after six years he’s gotten his life back.”

Vasquez spoke and explained that Depp was happy to have the chance to tell his side of the story.

“He had an opportunity to speak the truth for the first time” Vasquez said.

“It was six years in the making, and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened in this relationship.

“The facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny and the verdict speaks for itself.

“The facts are what they were. The jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts.”

Heard’s legal team criticise Chew and Vasquez’s breakfast show appearances

Meanwhile, Heard criticized the TV appearances in a statement released by a spokesperson.

“It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp’s legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom,” the spokesperson told USA Today.

“What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?”

Things definitely haven’t slowed down since the end of the trial, as news continues to come out daily about Depp and Heard.