Johnny Depp Makes Huge Donation to Charity that Amber Heard Broke Promise to Pay

Johnny Depp’s donation to the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation using his non-fungible tokens (NFT) has taken the internet by storm. People are talking about it and some people think he did it to show Amber Heard that he is better than her.

News of the donation has been shared by Radar via a statement that reads, “We are pleased to be able to confirm nearly $800,000 in total donations.”

Perth’s Children’s Hospital Foundation said:

“Thank you so much @JohnnyDeppNFT for your generosity in helping support @PCHFWA and WA sick kids. These funds will make a significant impact in helping keep @PerthChildrens world-class for our children and families ❤#pchfwa”

This donation caused some people to criticize Amber Heard because it was one of the two charities she said she would donate money to from her divorce settlement.

At the time she pledged, “The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years.”

“Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully, help those less able to defend themselves.”

Johnny Depp seemingly shades Amber Heard with shocking power move.

